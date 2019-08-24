PML-N demands probe into govt’s role in IoK crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday demanded the formation of a parliamentary commission to investigate why the government did not act proactively to stop India from making its August 5 move.

Speaking to the media after a convention of the party’s lawyer’s wing in the provincial capital, the former interior minister said that India’s Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s Jammu and Kashmir President had already discussed the party’s plans of abrogating Article 370 and 35A and the intelligence agencies and foreign office too had informed the premier of this.

“Despite the knowledge, why had the premier not acted to thwart India’s plan?” he asked. He also said that the government had “sold” Kashmir shamelessly. He demanded the constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe the matter.