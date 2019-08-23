Video can’t benefit Nawaz unless verified by IHC, SC rules in judge’s leak video case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday wrapped up petitions on a video leak controversy, involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik, and issued a detailed verdict elaborating the top court’s take on the matter which rocked the domestic political landscape upon its inception a month ago.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the petitions. Filed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, Sohail Akhtar and Tariq Asad, the petition had sought directives from the apex court for the constitution of a probe committee or a judicial commission to look into the matter.

The detailed verdict, authored by Chief Justice Khosa, noted that five main issues needed to be attended by the Supreme Court including the possible impact of the video, if proven to be authentic, on the Dec 24 verdict by judge Malik in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference in which the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was handed a seven years jail term.

As the top court reviewed a report, which was furnished by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after thoroughly probing the alleged videos, it observed that “the relevant video cannot be of any legal benefit to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif unless it is properly produced before the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in the pending appeal, its genuineness is established and then the same is proved in accordance with the law for it to be treated as evidence in the case.”

“We find that it may not be an appropriate stage for this court to interfere in the matter of the relevant video and its effects since the video may have relevance to a criminal appeal presently sub judice before the Islamabad High Court,” the judges said in the verdict.

During the hearings, the apex court bench had noted that four more issues needed to be addressed;

How is the relevant video to be established as a genuine piece of evidence? How is the relevant video, if established to be a genuine piece of evidence, to be proved before a court of law? What is the effect of the relevant video, if established to be a genuine piece of evidence and if duly proved before the relevant court, upon the conviction of Nawaz Sharif? The conduct of the judge Muhammad Arshad Malik in the episode.

In an explosive presser on July 7, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, claimed the accountability judge, Arshad Malik, who heard her father Nawaz Sharif’s trial was “coerced” to give judgment against the former prime minister while presenting an alleged video of the judge as evidence.

However, Judge Malik denied the allegations in a shocking affidavit, submitted before the court, claiming that the PML-N representatives had offered him hefty bribes in exchange for a favorable verdict in the corruption references.

As the controversy started to make more headlines, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on July 12, removed judge Malik from his post. The IHC on Thursday repatriated the former accountability court judge to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to face disciplinary proceedings over his confessions which it said amounted to ‘misconduct’.

VIDEOGATE SAGA

The PML-N vice president made a startling claim that the accountability judge had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

In a press conference, which was hurriedly called to “present some solid and irrefutable proof in favor of Nawaz Sharif”, Maryam presented the alleged video of the judge as evidence. The presser was flanked by President Shehbaz Sharif and senior leadership of the party including former ministers Khawaja Asif and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Quoting from the video clip which was allegedly recorded by PML-N worker Nasir Butt, she had said there was no “evidence” available against her father.

According to the video, Judge Arshad Malik – who heard both Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases — had pointed out the apparent flaws in Nawaz’s corruption trial and conceded that he had been “blackmailed” and “pressured” into issuing a judgment against the PML-N supremo, Maryam had claimed at the time.

Maryam, quoting from the video, had said that the judge was blackmailed by “certain people” over a “video”.

The next day, in a press release, the judge had denied being under any pressure but admitted that Nasir Butt was an acquaintance.

Following the presser, Judge Malik had called on IHC Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq twice to explain his position on the matter. Justice Farooe then directed him to submit an affidavit to explain his position.

In the affidavit submitted on July 8, judge Malik denied the impression that he was under duress to convict Nawaz Sharif and said that he had sentenced the former premier in the said reference without any “fear of favor”.

In a series of shocking claims, the judge said that he had been blackmailed by PML-N sympathizers because of an “immoral video” and admitted that he had met Nawaz at his Jati Umra abode and his son, Hussain Nawaz, in Saudi Arabia.

Subsequently on July 12, Justice Farooq relieved judge Malik without conducting an inquiry since he was an official of the subordinate judiciary of the LHC. In a letter to the registrar’s office, he asked the latter to formally inform the law ministry that the judge has been relieved of his post and repatriated to his parent department.