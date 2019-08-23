PM Imran to highlight Kashmir situation at UNGA next month

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September as his General Debate speech has been scheduled for September 27.

The premier will embark on a four-day US visit on September 23, where he will meet important world leaders, including Malaysian premier Mahathir Bin Mohamad, on the sidelines of the session.

The premier will also hold meetings with members of the Pakistani community in the US.

A day earlier, PM Imran directed his party workers and leaders to protest in New York during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States to attend the UNGA meeting.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Secretary General Dr Abdullah Riaz. The premier told him to ensure that a historic demonstration is staged against Indian aggression and state terrorism in IOK. For this purpose, he said, people from human rights organisations should be gathered so that a strong message can be sent to the world.

He said that the Indian government was constantly violating human rights in the occupied valley. He also said that the Indian government had no justification for annexing Kashmir forcefully as it was in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The premier also vowed that he would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every international forum and would serve as an ambassador of the Kashmiri cause. “I will expose the unconstitutional and unilateral decision of India at every level,” he added.