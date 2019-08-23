Pakistan to give befitting response if India imposes war: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan does not want war with India, but if it was thrust upon it then Pakistan would give a befitting response, which would have dangerous effects in the region.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Modi’s government was impressed by Hitler’s mindset and Indian nuclear threat is very dangerous and could have serious repercussions.

He said that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and the world should take notice of the irresponsible statement of the Indian defence minister.

He also said that India had no right to change the status of Kashmir, and New Delhi had violated all the United Nations (UN) resolutions related to the Kashmir dispute.

President Alvi said that the Indian government never accepted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir and always perpetrated heinous crimes in the held valley by killing thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The president said the people of Kashmir reserve the right to decide about their future and India must immediately stop oppression and state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).