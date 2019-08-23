Hurriyat leaders hold anti-India protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and others held a protest demonstration in front of the United Nations (UN) Military Observer Office in Islamabad on Friday against the continued siege of Kashmiris and other Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

On the call of resistance leaders, a large number of people, including Hurriyat leaders and members of civil society, participated in the protest demonstration.

On the occasion, a memorandum was also presented to the UN Office, urging the world body to immediately intervene and save the people of the territory from genocide at the hands of Indian forces.

It was said in the memorandum that the people of Kashmir had been facing the worst kind of difficulties since August 5 due to continued siege, curfew and restrictions and Kashmiris had no contact with rest of the world due to complete media and communication blackout.

In the memorandum, the world body was urged to put pressure on India to allow access to the teams of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and International Committee of the Red Cross in the occupied territory for observing the situation.

The Hurriyat leaders, in their speeches, appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the world powers to pressurise India to end the massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They also asked the government of Pakistan to further accelerate its diplomatic campaign regarding Kashmir dispute. They saluted the bravery and steadfastness of Kashmiris and condemned the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Those who addressed the demonstrators included Altaf Hussain Wani, Abdul Hameed Lone, Zeeshan Haider, Nabeela Irshad, Naseema Wani, Ali Raza Bukhari, Dr Khalid Sulehri, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Syed Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Dawood Ahmed Khan, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and Zahid Safi.