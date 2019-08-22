Two more Congo fever cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases surfaced in Karachi on Thursday, taking the reported toll of cases to 27 in the provincial metropolis during the current year.

The patients have been identified as 54-year-old Zulhaja Shah and the 32-year-old Muhammad Kafeel. Zulhaja and Kafeel are being treated in different private hospitals after testing positive for the CCHF.

The recent cases took the number of Congo patients to 27; however, the number of people died from the disease reached 13.