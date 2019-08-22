The nazis of India

The RSS is a fascist party

Imran Najeeb Butt

At midnight on 4 August, 40,000 Indian armed forces troopa entered the Kashmir Valley on the orders of Delhi. There were already over 700,000 heavily armed forces in Kashmir. The Indian government evacuated all foreigners and tourists out of Jammu and Kashmir and made seven million Kashmiris hostages in a matter of few hours, imposing curfew and blacking out all communications and electronic connections to the outer world.

Even though it was new for the world, it was not for India’s Muslims, particularly Kashmir’s. They have long suffered the fundamentalist Hindu mindset, which hates Muslims from the core of the heart. That is the ideology of the RSS ever since the organization was founded.

RSS, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was founded on 27 September 1925 by K.B. Hedgewar. It is based on Hindutva ideology.

According to scholars, even though it was formed well before independence, its motivation was never to resist the British Raj. Hedgewar formed it to fight the Indian Muslims, to take revenge from Muslims as they ruled India for almost 1000 years.

M.S. Golwalkar, the RSS’ second supreme leader, said, “The non-Hindu people of Hindustan must adopt Hindu Culture and languages, must learn and hold in reverence the Hindu religion. Must entertain no idea but of those of glorification of Hindu race and culture…”

In December 1947, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to the heads of provincial governments of India that “We have a great deal of evidence to show that RSS is an organization which is in the nature of a private army and which is definitely proceeding on strictest Nazi lines, even following the techniques of the organization”.

Human Rights Watch New York, has revealed that the RSS, Bajrang Dal along with BJP and other groups of the Sangh Parivar, have been involved in the Gujerat massacre in 2002, in which more than 1000 Muslims were butchered, raped, slaughtered and burned by these groups.

On 25 August 2008, Christians of Odissa were attacked by the RSS. More than 500 villages were ransacked, 5,600 houses looted and burnt, 56,000 poor Christians were left homeless. According to government figures, 39 Christians were lynched, raped, beheaded and killed. 232 churches destroyed and burnt. The BJP member of parliament was among those arrested, convicted and sentenced, but was re-elected while in jail and bailed out in few months.

The Sangh Parivar, which is the group of organizations working under the RSS, organized the destruction of the 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya, UP. According to the government over 2000 Muslims were also killed during that, to celebrate. Shiv Sena, a sister organization of the RSS, played a vital role in organizing riots throughout India.

As per the RSS annual Report of 2019, it has over 6 million members across India. There are over 84,877 training camps called “Shakas”. The same ideology killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The RSS of today is a heavily armed organization terrorizing religious minorities. They believe in Hindu revivalism just as the Nazis believed in German revivalism.

The rising influence of the RSS and its affiliates in the Sangh Parivar have meant India has changed ideologically. It is no longer the secular state it claimed to be pnce. Fundamentalist Hindus are associating with the RSS in torrents. Their plan is to eliminate minorities and create “Akhand Bharat”. Muslims are their first targets.

UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath from Uttar Pardesh called Muslims as “Green Virus”. They have attacked Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and even untouchable Hindus.

After the BJP won power in 2014 a new phenomenon started: the Cow Vigilantes, also famous as the Beef Brigade. They carry out their operations until late night to rescue cows with the help of police.

In 2015 Muhammad Akhlaq was lynched and killed by RSS members on hearing a rumour that he was seen carrying beef home. The family was preparing for a meal after praying when a Mob jumped over the walls and unlocked the door from inside. His mother was hit and son severely injured. Akhlaq was dragged into the street and beaten to death with a brick. Police investigation began not into his murder but whether or not he was carrying beef. Forensic tests showed it was mutton.

On 25 May 2015, a mob of 2000 heavily armed Hindus, including RSS members, attacked the Muslim community in Atali, a village in Haryana. After three days, more than 400 Muslims were homeless, many injured, with houses and shops burned. Qur’ans were also burned. In 2013, an attack in Muzaffernagar, UP, left 62 Muslims dead.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister since 2014 is a lifelong RSS member of RSS, who wants to create a purely Hindu India, though the country itself claims to be secular. India has changed for the worse.

RSS is operating openly throughout India but no one outside seems to know because the Indian media never shows the world what is brewing behind the curtain. Boys and girls of 15 to 35 are taught and trained to use weapons and fight, under strict military discipline.

In June 2014 the Gujerat government introduced 10 new primary textbooks. Twisted facts and biased history raised criticism almost instantly. Students were taught about Hindu supremacy and plans to re-create Akhand Bharat which includes many surrounding countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan.

Books are filled with hate and racism against non-Hindus including white and black people. Only brown Indians are God’s favorite according to one book. Special RSS members were hired by the government after 2014, to rewrite textbooks, aiming to prepare a whole new generation of racists, copying Nazi policies.

A women training camp in Bareilly founded in 1991, gives them military style training. They are called “Durga Vahini“, the “Army of Durga”. Students are being trained to use guns and prepare against Muslims. Feeding hate against Islam to shape growing minds, to empower their bloody evil agenda.

Eshwari Prasad of the VHP was seen teaching lies. He told the girls that “Muslims eat their own women in case of famine”. Just another day of poisoning the new generations.

The annual US State Department Report 2018 revealed that Extremist Hindu Groups attacking Minorities continued in 2018, and said Modi and many of his ministers of his cabinet made inflammatory speeches against minority communities. According to some NGOs, authorities protect perpetrators, not prosecute them.

Renaming of Indian cities with Muslim provenance is on rise. Most notably, Allahabad to Proyagraj.

The same ideology led to the brutal gang-rape and murder of Asifa Bano, eight, of Kathua area of Jammu region. On 10 January 2018 multiple Hindu men kidnapped her and took her to nearby Hindu temple. She was raped inside for over four days. The police inspector searching for her also raped her before she was killed.

As RSS is seeping into the veins of India, the world remains silent. Its roots are deep in the bureaucracy and army. Modi’s action in Kashmir and 800,000 soldiers with RSS ideology are an imminent threat to world peace. 100,000 innocent Kashmiris were killed in the last three decades, while Modi now plans to kill even more.

The world watches in criminal silence. Are we heading towards the third world war? Are we ready to hand over the world to the RSS to create Akhand Bharat? Or anyone speak up?

