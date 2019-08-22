Sindh govt ordered to submit forests protection policy

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed Sindh government to submit the policy in the apex court regarding the protection of the forests in a case of allotment of forest land and its occupation by the Sindh government.

According to details, the SC three-member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed heard the case regarding forest land. Justice Aijaz Ul Ahsan talking to chief conservation officer said that “according to you as much as 70 thousands of acres of land allotted on a lease asking that what guarantee do you have that allotted land will be returned”.

Chief conservation officer on the court query informed that department has been retrieving the occupied land while Justice Aijaz Ul Ahsan said that “concerned department didn’t have any force but only have forest guards in the given conditions how you are recovering the occupied land.”

The Sindh government counsel informed the court that we have satellite images of retrieve land.

Petitioner counsel said that the forest department has asked Sindh government to provide as many as Rs 21 trillion for plantation on six thousand acres of land on a cost of Rs 35 thousand on per acres.

To which Justice Azmat Saeed said that don’t joke with the court uproar of plantation has also been echoed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plantation can be conducted on a just cost of Rs 5000 to 6000 on one acres of land asked about this from the KP government in which amount they had planted trees per acre wise adding he believed that the plantation will have been conducted in an amount less than Rs 35000 per acres of land.

Later the court adjourned the case until next week.