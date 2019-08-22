SC says police’s testimony admissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday said courts can rely on policemen’s testimony as per law as the standard for the testimony of police and common witnesses is the same.

In a brief decision, the top court remarked that police officials could be as good witnesses as anyone else.

“Police testimony is sufficient in the absence of any other witness,” said the apex court, adding it’s not correct to state that the testimony of the police alone cannot be relied upon.

The top court was hearing a case pertaining to the dissemination of hateful content. It rejected the plea bargain of Qari Ishaq Ghazi and sent him to prison for five years along with a fine of Rs0.1 million.

The Supreme Court, in its judgement, stated possession of the hateful content is also a crime.