Punjab govt to hold Sikh conventions

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to hold Sikh conventions as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikkhism’s founder, Guru Nanak. Sikhs from across the globe are expected to take part in the conventions, the first of which will be held at Governor’s House in Lahore, while the second is expected to be held at Nankana Sahib. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that a considerable amount of resources had been spent on improving the infrastructure of Nankana Sahib with the intent of facilitating the Sikh community to visit their holy sites.

Talking to delegates the Punjab CM said that a plan to develop a digital monitoring system has been authorized by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The plan which will be launched from Lahore will initially monitor the performance of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). The system will then be extended to other cities and departments across Punjab which would collect data regarding departmental performance and accept public complaints. The chief minister stressed that data collected would help in policy formulation and would facilitate public concerns.

In regard to the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, Chief Minister Buzdar said that silence of the international community on the atrocities being committed by Indian forces there could result in a serious human tragedy. He said the Indian Government was depriving the Kashmiri people of food and basic necessities and that human rights were continuously being violated in the disputed region. He described Indian premier Modi as a tyrant and a fanatic, who according to him had already lost Kashmir. He stated that Kashmir issue had now been successfully internationalized and Indian brutalities could not continue for long.

‘FORMER RULERS FAILED TO TAKE ON REAL ISSUES’:

CM Buzdar said that his government had started directing resources towards the underdeveloped areas of the province, which he believes had been neglected by previous governments. He said earlier efforts were put in propping up exhibitory projects and no heed was paid to peoples’ fundamental problems. He also said that the Punjab Government under his direction was aiming at tackling the real problems facing the people.

The chief minister said that focus was now being directed at the health and education sectors. He also assured that facilities would be provided to people at their doorsteps. He also said that 115 new Arazi will become functional by December. “I am personally monitoring the projects launched for the development of backward areas and the deprivations will be turned into the prosperity of the people”, the chief minister added.