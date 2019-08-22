PM directs party workers to protest during Modi’s US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed his party workers and leaders to protest in New York during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

The directives were issued during PM Imran’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Secretary General Dr Abdullah Riaz. The premier told him to ensure that a historic demonstration is staged against Indian aggression and state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). For this purpose, he said, people from human rights organisations should be gathered so that a strong message can be sent to the world.

He said that the Indian government was constantly violating human rights in the occupied valley. He also said that the Indian government had no justification for annexing Kashmir forcefully as it was in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The premier also vowed that he would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every international forum and would serve as an ambassador of the Kashmiri cause. “I will expose the unconstitutional and unilateral decision of India at every level,” he concluded.