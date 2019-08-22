PM chairs Kashmir Core Group meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group on Thursday, wherein the participants agreed on measures to further reinforce Pakistan’s efforts in the political, diplomatic, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide.

The meeting was attended by the foreign minister, minister for law and justice, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, the attorney general of Pakistan and other senior officials, a PM’s Office statement said.

The main focus of the meeting was on Pakistan’s extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the international community’s awareness about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the serious risks for peace and security posed by India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The continued lockdown of millions of Kashmiris since August 05 and Indian repression and growing atrocities were strongly condemned.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

It was noted that the international community, including the UN Security Council, international human rights organisations, international humanitarian bodies and the international media had taken cognisance of the serious situation.