NAB to probe Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Thursday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a corruption scam related to bulletproof vehicles.

NAB’s Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Majid submitted a request to the duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand seeking permission for investigation from Abbasi who was currently already in NAB custody in LNG import case.

The NAB team had already conducted its investigation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his ex-principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Aftab Sultan and other persons related to the same scandal.