The PM tries to do too much

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be developing a management problem. He seems to be developing the impression that he can handle all problems by himself. The latest example is his declaration that he will ensure the eradication of polio himself, at a meeting on Wednesday, which he chaired of all stakeholders on how to manage the task. This follows his announcement in Muzaffarabad during his visit a few days ago to address the AJK Assembly, that he would act as an ambassador for Kashmir in future.

If these are mere rhetorical flourishes, then he is being disingenuous, and by saying something he does not mean is practising the very hypocrisy that he accused traditional politicians of doing. If he means what he says, he has serious management issues. Mr Khan was one of Pakistan’s most successful captains ever, and that experience should have taught him that a captain’s job is not to take wickets or score runs, but to make sure than everyone else does. There was even a period in his captaincy stint when, because of a stress fracture, he could not bowl. He played, even though he did not score very heavily, because he was able to extract the best out of his players. It is the Prime Minister’s job, as that of any team leader, to ensure that his lieutenants deliver, and also to make sure that the right man is in the right place.

Mr Khan has a large team of ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants. In the case of polio he has a Focal Person. In that of Kashmir, he has a Kashmir Committee Chairman. Like other departments, these too have ministers. His job is to hold them to account, give them instructions, provide them support from other departments, not do their jobs for them. If he tries, he will end up frazzled, exhausted, and thus unable to look after the rest of the government. Mr Khan boasted that he knew how to unlock the potential in young cricketers. Which among his ministers has been the Wasim Akram or Inzamam ul Haq of politics? Ministries are supposed to be calls to perform, not rewards.