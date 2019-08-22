Pakistan, India doing ‘little to nothing’ to fight militant groups, Trump says

–US president says India ‘doing nothing’ to fight militancy, Pakistan ‘very little’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that other countries must assume the battle against Islamic extremist militant groups as the US negotiates a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He singled out India and Pakistan as frontline countries that are doing little to nothing to fight militant groups.

“Look, India’s right there, they are not fighting it, we’re fighting it. Pakistan is next door. They’re fighting it, very little […] it’s not fair. The United States is seven thousand miles away,” he told reporters.

He also warned Europeans to take back nationals captured fighting for the Islamic State, or he will release them back to their countries.

Asked by journalists if he is concerned about the reemergence of the militant Islamic State group in Iraq, Trump said forces under his lead had wiped out the extremist group.

“At a certain point Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, they are going to have to fight their battles too.”

“We wiped out the caliphate 100 percent. I did it in record time. But at a certain point, all of these other countries, where ISIS is around … are going to have to fight them. Because do we want to stay there another 19 years? I don’t think so.”

The Trump administration has reduced the US military presence in Syria and Iraq and is negotiating a US withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban insurgents.

But defence experts warn that a vacuum left by the United States could allow an extremist resurgence.

A recent Pentagon report said that the IS is reforming and launching attacks after losing their hold on physical territory in Iraq and Syria.

Trump, meanwhile, assailed France and Germany for not repatriating citizens who had fought with Islamic state and are now being held in camps in Syria.

“We’re holding thousands of ISIS fighters right now. And Europe has to take them,” he said.

“If Europe doesn’t take them, I’ll have no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came. Which is Germany and France and other places.”

“We captured them, we’ve got thousands of them, and now as usual our allies don’t want ’em,” he said.

“The United States is not going to put them in Guantanamo for the next 50 years and pay for it. “

In the similar presser, Trump once again offered to mediate the “explosive” situation in Kashmir amid mounting international concern over a flare-up in violence between Pakistan and India in the disputed region.

A day after having telephonic conversations with the premiers of both countries, Trump said that he was happy to try and help calm the situation in Kashmir where tensions have spiked since India revoked autonomous rule in the part of the region under its occupation on August 5.

His comments came as Pakistan said that three of its civilians died in Indian gunfire from across the de facto border in Kashmir known as the Line of Control (LoC).

Trump — who has previously spoken of his willingness to mediate — said that he would raise the situation over the weekend with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both men are expected in France for a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

“Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I would not say they get along so great,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“You have millions of people that want to be ruled by others and maybe on both sides. And you have two countries that have not gotten along well for a long time. And, frankly, it is a very explosive situation,” he said.