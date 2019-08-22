‘Violence based on belief’: Imran extends support to Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday drew attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people living under Indian occupation as the world marked International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief in a first.

In a series of tweets, the premier urged the world to play its role in preventing an impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Occupation Forces have even denied them their right to observe their religious practices, including Eidul Azha.

As the world shows solidarity for victims of violence based on religion & belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2019

“Today, on the 1st International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, we call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse & violence, deprived of all fundamental rights & freedoms,” he wrote.

“The Indian Occupation Forces have even denied them their right to observe their religious practices, including Eid ul Azha. As the world shows solidarity for victims of violence based on religion & belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK.”

The United Nations marked August 22 as the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, in a breakthrough move for global recognition that violence against people based on their faith is a serious and growing problem.

India, on August 5, abolished Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Kashmir, as tensions mounted in the disputed valley with unprecedented numbers of Indian troops deployed in the region. The move by Narendra Modi’s government rescinded years of autonomy and gave full control of the disputed region to New Delhi.

Occupied Kashmir has since faced strict curfew and an unprecedented security lockdown, as a complete communications blackout continued for the 18th day.