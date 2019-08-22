Dr Yasmeen Rashid announces to observe September 17 as Patient Safety Day

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced to observe September 17 as “Patient Safety Day.”

She announced this while presiding over a meeting in connection with patient safety at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Ahsan Altaf, Dr Hussain Jafferi and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion. The meeting also reviewed the measures taken to provide secure medical treatment to the patients in public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of secure medical facilities to the patients will be ensured in all government hospitals. She said that MSs are responsible for providing the best healthcare facilities to the patients by ensuring hygienic condition in the government hospitals. She said that a seminar will be organised for creating awareness about patient safety day on September 17.

The minister concluded by saying that the provision of the secure healthcare facility to the patients is the responsibility of the state.