Capt Safdar among 16 booked for manhandling police

LAHORE: Punjab police on Thursday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain retired Muhammad Safdar and 15 others for assaulting police officials in the accountability court of Lahore.

According to details, the case was lodged for misbehaving and attempting to manhandle the police constables.

On Wednesday, August 21, ahead of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas appearance before the accountability court, strict security arrangements were made. PML-N workers clashed with police outside the court premises.

In a sperate incident, a former PML-N MPA, Iftikhar Baloch, was arrested for using indecent language against police and political opponents.

Baloch, who was arrested from his residence in Jhang, was accused of hurling derogatory remarks at a ruling MPA and District Police Officer (DPO) while sloganeering at a public gathering.