Canada refuses visas to former Indian Army officials over Kashmir atrocities

by News Desk , (Last Updated 7 hours ago)

Canada on Wednesday refused to issue visas to several former top Indian Army officials over their government’s continued atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), according to media reports.

The officials who were denied visas include two former lieutenant generals, three former brigadiers and two former officials of an Indian intelligence agency.

Canadian immigration department said that visa requests are being denied because of the situation created by the Indian army in the disputed territory.



