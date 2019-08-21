Two policemen martyred, one injured in Islamabad ambush

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen embraced martyrdom and one got serious bullet wounds when two armed assailants started firing on them in Old Sabzi Mandi area of the city on Wednesday.

Later, the attackers escaped and their identity is yet unknown.

Name of officials who died are Khurram Shehzad and Saqlain Saghir Haider and the one who sustained bullet injuries is identified as Jahanzaib. Rescue team shifted the injured official to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in a critical condition.

According to details provided by the officials investigating this case, the assailants were on foot and they fled the scene before getting apprehended.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and formed two teams. The first team will work under SSP CTD and the second team will help SP Investigations.

The IGP has asked the department to avail every necessary resource to determine the identity of culprits behind this incident so that they can be brought to justice as soon as possible.