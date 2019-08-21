Indian troops martyr four Kashmiris as lockdown continues

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred four Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday as the curfew and lockdown entered a 17th consecutive day in the valley. since the Indian government removed the special status of the territory this month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the four Kashmiri youth were martyred during an operation jointly launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Kakarhamam area of the town.

A day earlier, the Indian occupying forces detained 30 people overnight in Srinagar, in a bid to control protests.

Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clamp-down on phone and internet services and a ban on public gatherings and the detentions of hundreds of political leaders and separatists.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move this month has also increased tensions with Pakistan which lays claim to Kashmir and has accused India of human rights violations in the territory at the heart of more than 70 years of hostility between them.