Hamza Ali Abbasi to tie the knot with Naimal Khawar on Aug 25

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi said Wednesday he was tying the knot with fellow actress Naimal Khawar Khan, confirming the marriage rumours that were circulating on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he said “yup, its true” as then-unconfirmed rumours made rounds on social media over the past 24 hours. “Massive respect to Naimal for being ok with a Ganja me on Nikkah,” he added in a jestful reference to his bald head as he performed Hajj earlier this month.

On his Facebook page, on the other hand, he noted he was “deliberately using this public attention” in order “to put a message across”.

“I planned to say this after 25th but since the news is already out so here I go. Yes, I am deliberately using this public attention to Me & Naimal getting married to put a message across. I say these words with the sole intention that anyone who is going thru the same turmoil & making the same efforts as me might take encouragement & get reassurance. When you realise that it’s not fairytales & it is TRUTH that you have a Rabb & you will stand accountable in front of him after you die, it changes you. Your first priority becomes fixing yourself rather than changing the world. You look at your life and realise that many things you do that give you pleasure are the same things which cause displeasure to your Lord. You try to fix them but your efforts are not perfect, you often fail miserably, you fall down but then you keep at it. You beg Allah for help & no matter how many times you fail you promise Allah that you will rather die trying and failing but you will never give up in your pursuit to do what pleases him and avoid what displeases him. Then one day, in one specific aspect of your life, Allah gets satisfied with the sincerity of heart & accepts your extremely flawed efforts for him and then HE TAKES OVER!,” states the note.

“He rewards you & opens your heart towards things that were unthinkable for you before. Some people get married for themselves because either they fall in love or because their lonely or maybe because of family or to have kids, these are also good reasons, but believe me when your sole reason is to please Allah then Allah makes a man like me, who could never sustain anything emotional with the opposite gender, could never comprehend the idea of marriage in his head, Allah makes that man go up to his very platonic friend for 2 yrs Naimal and tell her that he doesn’t want a relationship (that GF/BF non sense) neither is he claiming to be in love with her but he wants to marry her with the intention of strengthening his very turbulent efforts to walk a path which pleases Allah and to my surprise she agrees not just to marry me but also expresses her joy in walking this path with me & now we can’t even breathe without each other. Such are the rewards of Allah never to be taken for granted and one must always be grateful for if you are ungrateful, that same reward will become a trial. So if you too are trying to please Allah by fixing some aspects of your life like controlling your desires, fixing your Akhlaaq or trying to be regular at your prayers or give more charity, DO NOT GIVE UP! Keep taking your small and often flawed steps towards Allah, unlike people Allah does not expect perfection in your efforts, he only wants sincerity & consistency no matter how many times you fail. But remember, sincerity demands that your efforts are solely to please Allah and not just for the expectation of a worldly reward. Be grateful no matter what comes from him because this life is short & for those who believe in standing answerable to your Lord, death is approaching fast & all the joys & sorrows of this world will soon become irrelevant and what will only count are your efforts to make your creator pleased with you,” the actor further explained before concluding that the couple looks forward to sharing life together.

“Pray for us. Thank you,” he added.

Hamza also declined to speak about his upcoming marriage on talk shows. “Grateful for the flood of invites on TV shows to talk abt our “Love Story”, but as disappointing as it sounds there is none.,” he wrote on Twitter.