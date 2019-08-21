Govt will continue anti-plastic drive despite backlash, says Zartaj Gul

-People in northern areas to be provided solar stoves to curb tree cutting for cooking

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said that the government is determined to continue the anti-plastic bags drive without any pressure.

“No one is above the law”, the minister said in a press conference while adding that a letter for the strict implementation of government’s move to ban polythene bags was written to all the stakeholders before issuing a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

The minister warned of dire consequences in case the writ of the government is challenged by anyone while offering full support for the resolution of issues faced by shopkeepers in implementing the ban.

She regretted an incident that took place in Islamabad on Tuesday when a team comprising officials of the Ministry of Climate Change were manhandled by the administration of popular food chain which was using polythene bags despite the ban.

She said that the officials were not pursuing their personal interest, but were asked to implement the SRO without fear or favour.

The minister said that the drive to ban plastic bags that began in the federal capital has been widely appreciated across Pakistan and turned out to be a countrywide campaign. “The Punjab government has shown an intent to implement the ban after the cabinet’s approval while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has already implemented the move,” she added.

Zartaj Gul thanked Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal for extending their support in implementing the move in their respective provinces.

“Five million indecomposable plastic bags are used annually in Pakistan and this is a major cause behind choking of drainage,” said the minister.

Further, she announced that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has endorsed the proposal of launching a dedicated channel with the Information Ministry’s help to keep the masses informed about weather forecasting and early flood warnings. “The Ministry of Climate Change, Information Ministry, Ministry of Water, Irrigation Department, Met Department and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be informing the people about any upcoming calamity,” she said.

She revealed that the premier has also approved a project of her ministry to provide “solar stoves” to people in northern areas so that they do not cut trees for cooking.

Responding to a question, the minister said that that apart from an international obligation, it is every citizen’s responsibility to keep the environment of his country clean. “An example of the consequences of an unclean environment is in front of us in the form of Karachi where 34 people died due to rain because the system was choked,” she stated.

As an alternative to plastic bags, the minister said that the government cannot recommend any type of alternative bags at the moment, however, cotton and jute bags can be used repeatedly. “They are an excellent alternative to plastic bags and can be stitched or bought easily,” she added.

Answering another question, the minister disclosed that her ministry, with the help of UNESCO, is drafting a bill for environmental preservation by stopping the mafia from cutting mountains and building housing societies.