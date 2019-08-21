FM Qureshi asks Danish, Swedish counterparts to play role in Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and briefed them about the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking to the Danish FM, Qureshi said that Indian forces are committing brutalities in the valley and also have restrained movement of the residents. The unilateral actions by India are in total violation of international laws and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, he added.

Qureshi further told Danish FM that the valley is under blanket curfew and residents are facing severe problems like shortage of food and no communication with the outer world.

UN Secretary-General has also expressed reservations on the situation and has urged to find a solution to the problem at the earliest, he added.

The situation is so bad there that people have no access to the necessary medicines due to the curfew, Qureshi said.

Qureshi requested his Danish counterpart to play his role to get the curfew lifted in occupied Kashmir so that suffering of Kashmiri people can be brought to an end. He also assured that Pakistan is ready for talks with India and finding a peaceful and sustainable solution to the ongoing conflict.

Danish foreign minister told Qureshi that he is closely following the events and on behalf of his country he would request both countries to mend ties. He said we will ask both the sides to pursue the course of dialogue to save the region from any conflict.

While speaking to his Swedish counterpart, Qureshi emphasised that these steps by India were a violation of the UNSC resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

Qureshi highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Kashmir due to complete lockdown and communications blackout for the past seventeen days. He added that due to the brutal steps taken by the Indian Government people of IOK were facing shortages of basic human necessities such as food and medicines. He further said that India was committing serious human rights violations in IOK, which needed to be stopped immediately.

Qureshi expressed hope that Sweden would play its role in impressing upon India to stop committing atrocities in the disputed region.

Foreign Minister Wallstrom stated that Sweden was closely following developments in Kashmir and underlined the importance of bilateral dialogue and negotiations to resolve the issue. The Swedish foreign minister stressed that the population of Kashmir must be included in the decisions about the future of their region. She added that reports of human rights violations in Kashmir were worrisome and must be investigated.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.