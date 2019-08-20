Savour Foods leaves a bad taste on social media

The video in question has gone viral on social media websites, including Twitter and Facebook.
According to details, officials from the ministry went to the food outlet for inspection and implementation of their new ‘no plastic bags’ policy. When the officials questioned the staff, an argument ensued following which a scuffle broke out between the two parties.
Needless to say, the public called for cancelling Savour Food.
DG @PakEPAIslamabad Farzana Altaf, JS @ClimateChangePK Hammad Shameemi along with other officials went for inspection at Savour and their staff manhandled, pushed and misbehaved.
Shameful, must be arrested!
CC @dcislamabadpic.twitter.com/OGUwZbAl2F
— Imran Ghazali (@ImranGhazaliPK) August 20, 2019
How shameful, u Earn from this community but dont serve it back, all big names should be inspected&ban on not using sustainable business in Pakistan. How dare these administration can do this with govt officail these mighty guys must b punished#banplasticbags#BoycottSavourFoodshttps://t.co/unxcsYJ1ws
— Azhar Abbas Kulachi (@azharabbaskula1) August 20, 2019
Many called for Islamabad DC to step in and set an example.
DC ISLAMABAD Please set a strong precedent out of Savour Foods. These businesses cannot violate the law and then manhandle state representatives like that.@dcislamabad@SHABAZGIL@ImranKhanPTI@m_khurram_saeed#BoycottSavourFoods#Islamabadpic.twitter.com/E7JdNzytOB
— Syed Zubair Hussain Shah (@syedzoobishah) August 20, 2019
How dare Savour Foods owners shove Pak-EPA & Ministry of Climate Change staff who are trying to implement the plastic bags ban! Will shops run out of business if they stop using plastic? What is wrong with them! We can survive in a world without plastics! #BoycottSavourFoodspic.twitter.com/9lCuBR7QL4
— Rina S Khan (@rinasaeed) August 20, 2019
Soon, DC Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqat stepped in saying that an FIR will be registered against the culprits and strict action will be taken whereas the outlet has also been sealed and fined Rs 200,000.
Action is being taken. FIR will be registered and culprits are being arrested. https://t.co/TlVLt7kGi9
— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) August 20, 2019
Good job by Ministry of Climate as #SavourFoods Blue Area fined Rs200,000 and Sealed today due to created Ugly Scenes today. They push around the Pak-EPA and Ministry of Climate Change staff who are trying to implement the plastic bags ban.#SayNoToPlasticBags#BoycottSavourFoods pic.twitter.com/wW2GucgV3W
— Barzakh Tabraiz ~ برزخ تبریز (@BarzakhTabraiz) August 20, 2019