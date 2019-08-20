﻿ Savour Foods leaves a bad taste on social media | Pakistan Today

Savour Foods leaves a bad taste on social media

The video in question has gone viral on social media websites, including Twitter and Facebook.

According to details, officials from the ministry went to the food outlet for inspection and implementation of their new ‘no plastic bags’ policy. When the officials questioned the staff, an argument ensued following which a scuffle broke out between the two parties.

Needless to say, the public called for cancelling Savour Food.

Many called for Islamabad DC to step in and set an example.

DC ISLAMABAD Please set a strong precedent out of Savour Foods. These businesses cannot violate the law and then manhandle state representatives like that.@dcislamabad@SHABAZGIL@ImranKhanPTI@m_khurram_saeed#BoycottSavourFoods#Islamabadpic.twitter.com/E7JdNzytOB

— Syed Zubair Hussain Shah (@syedzoobishah) August 20, 2019

Soon, DC Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqat stepped in saying that an FIR will be registered against the culprits and strict action will be taken whereas the outlet has also been sealed and fined Rs 200,000.



