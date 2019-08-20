PBC urges PM to withdraw army chief’s extension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to give a three-year extension to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not a good step.

A statement issued by the PBC official stated that every government claims that it will uphold the law and will strengthen the institutions but every time it turns out that the opposite of it is done. “Extension in service of army chief is against the national interest and amount to weakening the institution of armed forces,” it stated.

“Only strong institutions can put a country on road to progress, strong individuals tend to exploit the very existence of an institution,” the statement added.

“It is, therefore, imperative and in the national interest as well as for ensuring good governance and strengthening the institutions including the institution of armed forces that the government should withdraw the decision of giving an extension to army chief and instead should appoint a new army chief on principle of seniority and merit,” it concluded.