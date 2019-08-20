Chinese company fails to fulfill Karachi cleaning contract

A Chinese company which had won a contract from the provincial government of Sindh in connection with the city’s cleaning and sweeping was issued a notice for failing to fulfil its responsibility by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday.

In the notice issued to the company, SSWMB stated that the Chinese company failed to remove garbage from Malir and West districts of the metropolis.

“The company was earlier issued various notices and now the agreement with the Chinese contractor will be cancelled. The performance of the contractor remained disappointing from the beginning. Collecting garbage from the doors of houses was a key component of the contract but the company was failed in it. The contractor also failed to keep the roads, streets, neighbourhoods and footpaths clean, neither it took steps for creating public awareness of the problem,” the notice added.

“The company provided insufficient dust bins, equipment and machinery which resulted in the accumulation of heaps of garbage,” the notice further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh chief secretary had earlier issued directives to cancel the contract of a Chinese company responsible for the lifting of garbage in one of Karachi’s six districts for its poor performance.

The chief secretary in a meeting also expressed displeasure over the performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and directed its managing director to cancel the contract of the Chinese company working in district East due to poor performance.

It was also suggested in meeting that at least 4,000 dustbins should be placed on various locations of the city within three days.

The provincial chief secretary also urged for coordinated efforts for cleanliness in the city.