Three more arrests made in murder of teenager in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Monday claimed to have rounded up three more accused involved in the murder of a teenage thief in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Rehan, aged around 14 years was beaten to death by an angry mob in Bahadurabad area on Saturday after being caught along with an accomplice while entering into a bungalow at 11:00 am. His accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The accused were arrested with the help of the video of the murder. So far five people have been taken into custody by the police in the case.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Rehan’s father, who lost his life after immense torture by the angry people in the area.

The owners of the house, as well as their neighbours, had tortured the alleged robber but called the Rangers after noticing the boy’s deteriorated condition. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and ordered for strict action to be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. He said that people who disrespect humanity are not deserving of being called humans and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hand.