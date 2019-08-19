KP govt to establish shelter homes in five more districts, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said on Monday that five more shelter homes will be established in different parts of the province in coming days.

Shelter homes will be built in Bannu, Mardan, Kohat, South Waziristan and Khyber districts, he added.

He further stated that a plan to built child protection units across the province including divisional headquarters of tribal districts for orphan children is also in the offing.

It should be mentioned here that the first shelter home was built in Punjab’s capital last year and PM Imran laid the foundation.

The project was started to facilitate homeless people who had no other option but to sleep on footpaths or greenbelts of the city.