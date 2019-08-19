India suffered moral defeat on Kashmir issue: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that India suffered a moral defeat on Kashmir issue at the international forums.

Talking to PPP office-bearers in Skardu, Bilawal said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing the ideology of Hindutva.

He said that they would fulfill the promises of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which he had made with Kashmiris and claimed that Pakistan became a nuclear power owing to the efforts of PPP.

Bilawal said that an Islamic democratic system implemented in the country due to his party.