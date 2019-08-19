Fazl, Bilawal meet ahead of APC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting in Islamabad ahead of an all-party moot slated to be held in the federal capital on Monday.

As per details, the JUI-F chief reached Zardari House to meet Bilawal to discuss matters related to the multi-party conference, wherein the joint opposition will huddle to evolve a joint strategy over the Kashmir issue as well as the political turmoil.

This will be the first the opposition would be meeting after a humiliating defeat in the no-trust vote against Senate chief Sadiq Sanjrani. There seemed to be an apparent rift within the joint opposition as well, given both major parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP, had hurled accusation at each other after some of their members allegedly sold off their votes. An investigation into the vote is underway.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would not attend the APC due to health issues. His party will be represented by a delegation, comprising party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq.

On the other hand, the PPP leader will also not attend the APC due to his already scheduled visit to Skardu. Nayyer Bukhari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar will represent the PPP.