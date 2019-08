SUKKUR: A youth was killed over an old Karo-Kari dispute in the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

Three armed men targeted Abdul Kareem Kharos in Bachhal Shah Miani area of Sukkur city. The cause behind the incident was stated to be an old Karo-Kari dispute.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.