UNSC, OIC upload red facebook displays in strong response to Kashmir situation 

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is seperate moves both uploaded red display pictures on Facebook in response to Indian actions in Indian held Kashmir.

The UNSC, which met to exclusively discuss the Kashmir issue after nearly six decades, nullified India’s claim that the abrogation of Article 370 (A) was an internal Indian matter.

To respond in full to the blackout in the disputed valley, the international organisation decided to upload a simple red display and have it known that they would not watch passively as events unfold.

Meanwhile, in a display of Muslim solidarity, the OIC also decided to change its Facebook display to a block red, and taking the extra step of writing “thoughts and prayers” as a caption to their picture.

“The OIC and UNSC have both responded positively to Pakistan’s call for the Kashmir issue to be taken up,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after the two bodies made their opinions known.

“We do not plan on letting this matter die down quietly, and are hopeful that the clear, decisive support shown by both the UNSC and the OIC will be of great help to our cause.”