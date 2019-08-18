Two soldiers martyred in N Wazirsitan IED blast

PESHAWAR: At least two security officials were martyred in Ladha tehsil of North Waziristan after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded late Saturday night.

According to security sources, the last rituals of the slain soldiers were offered in Kanigram area of the tribal district.

Tribal elders of Mehsud and Barki tribes, as well as senior security officials, participated in the funeral prayers.

The attack came after the law enforcement agencies killed four suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan in the wee hours of Saturday.

Sources said the security forces conducted operations in Bachaabad and surrounding forests of tehsil Kulachi after information about the presence of the suspected militants was received.