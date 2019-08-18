Turkey welcomes consultations at UNSC over Occupied Kashmir

ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday said that it is very optimistic and welcomes the consultations held at the UN Security Council on Indian held Kashmir on Friday under the title “India-Pakistan”, with an objective to de-escalate tension in the region and upholding diplomacy.

Turkey has asked several times that UN must indulge more actively to resolve this ongoing issue and help to ensure peace in the region, the Turkish Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement further said that Turkey strongly believes that very soon, this issue will be resolved as per international law and both parties would come up with a solution through dialogue. During this course, India and Pakistan must adopt a reconciliatory approach and should not take any step which may endanger peace efforts.

Earlier, the premier took to Twitter and stated: “It is the responsibility of the international body to address the plight of Kashmiris.”

“I welcome the Security Council s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir […] it is the first time in five decades that the Kashmir dispute is being discussed at the highest diplomatic forum.”