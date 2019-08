ISLAMABAD: On completion of one year in government on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan may celebrate it by addressing the nation.

As per details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan will present one-year performance report of PTI government.

This one year was a bumpy ride for PTI government as they faced multiple challenges at home and abroad. Economy woes and opposition kept them busy at home while FATF and Kashmir occupied their time abroad.