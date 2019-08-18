PM Imran introduced reforms in all institutions, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan as an emerging developing country under the leadership of PM Imran needs to engage with other countries to further enhance cooperation and trade.

She said while addressing a ceremony being held in connection with first year’s performance of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, that in the history of this country this is the first instance where country actually is on the road of progress and many milestones are being achieved.

Just to give an example, for the first time Pakistan Postal Service is running in profit, she explained.

Every department was plagued with manifold problems when PTI took over and now things have finally started to get better, she said.

She also said that PM himself examine the performance of every ministry closely and monitors every major initiative taken by a respective ministry.