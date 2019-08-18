Pakistan condemns Kabul attack

Islamabad: Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous bomb attack targeting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul yesterday. More than 60 innocent people have reportedly lost their lives in this dastardly inhuman act.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims. We pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a common threat to the entire region and must be defeated together.