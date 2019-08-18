Pakistan approaches Facebook, Twitter over suspension of pro-Kashmir accounts

Pakistan has taken up the issue of the suspension of social media accounts that were posting in favour of Kashmir by highlighting the Indian atrocities in the occupied region with Twitter and Facebook, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Twitter post.

“Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason,” he said in a post on his personal account.

He encouraged social media users whose accounts have been suspended to come forward.

Over the last one week, several social media users from Pakistan took to Twitter to report that posting about Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir were being suspended.

Last week, the Twitter handle of a Pakistan journalist was suspended for responding to Indian defence minister’s tweet.

The suspension of these accounts, as alleged by Gen Ghafoor, has been linked to the Indian influence with the tech giants.

India hosts around 250 million Facebook users, besides having a partnership multiple Indian organizations, unlike Pakistan which has only one.

As Kashmir issue continues to heat up, Pakistan’s use of social media, smart diplomatic initiatives and protest gatherings from government and civil society to highlight Kashmir conflict amid recent events of Indian aggression has launched a successful quest to negate Indian propaganda on the issue.

Pakistan also observed Indian Independence Day (Aug 15) as a black day to give the world a message about actions of the Indian government.

The solidarity movement with Kashmir was augmented with an effective social media campaign with hashtags such as #KashmirBanegaPakistan and #15AugustBlackDay.

Various other hashtags like #RedForKashmir, #BleedForKashmir, #StandWithKashmir, and #ModiKillingKashmiris #KashmirUnderThreat had also trended on top since Aug 5.