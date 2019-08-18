Minor issue claims life of youth

FAISALABAD: A youth was killed over a minor issue in a nearby village here on Sunday.

According to police, victim Shahryar (20) s/o Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Chak No 29-JB Janobi, was enjoying songs on a tape recorder deck loudly in his drawing-room when his neighbours forbade him but to no avail.

As a result, three persons Ali Rizwan, Fayyaz, Ijaz and others allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He was taken to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.