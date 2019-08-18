Afridi seeks global action against Modi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Sunday urged the world to play its role in Kashmir in order to save 10 million Kashmiris locked up in the biggest prison on Earth, Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing the participants of a rally taken out by Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates in Hannover, Germany, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Afridi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hell-bent on genocide of Kashmiri people, likening him to Adolf Hitler.

According to a press statement issued here, Afridi said that Modi is Hitler of Asia who is involved in the genocide of Kashmiris and minorities in India to create ‘Greater India’.

He said that the situation may turn into a human catastrophe anytime as the lack of food and medicines supplies may create a human crisis in the region.

Afridi said that human rights violations are a major challenge for the world conscience as Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint where two nuclear neighbours are locked in a decades-old conflict on Kashmir.

“However, what Modi doesn’t know that these gags and detentions can’t break the commitment and resolve of Kashmiri people for freedom. India has killed over 0.1m Kashmiris but the flame of freedom has reinforced,” he said.

Afridi urged the world community to intervene in Kashmir situation as children and old needed food and medicines. He said that cutting off of communications was aimed at Indian effort to keep the world in dark over the genocide in Kashmir.

“Pakistan cannot be a silent spectator to the gravity of the situation in the IoK. We are carrying the message of peace and going to the world capitals to inform the world on the situation in Kashmir,” he added.

The minister said that the recent special session of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir reflects that the world was now alive to the Kashmir issue more than ever in the past fifty years.

“But we will not sit idle now. More parliamentarians will be visiting world capitals to keep the Kashmir issue alive. We will keep hammering the world conscience till the United Nations intervenes into Kashmir situation and Kashmiris are given their right to choose between Pakistan and India,” said the minister.