Five killed in Upper Dir blast

At least five people were killed and over a dozen, including three policemen, injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

District Police Officer Mian Naseeb Jan said the IED was installed in a car. The bodies, as well as the wounded people, were shifted to a local hospital while security forces cordoned off the area.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed that five people killed in the blast.

He said the people were targetted on the basis of an old enmity.

Yousafzai added that two suicide attacks have been made on Haji Moutabir Khan in the past and the injured police officers were assigned for his security.