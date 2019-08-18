Pakistan Army kills two Indian soldiers in retaliatory LoC fire

–Unprovoked firing by Indian troops kill two civilians in Hot Spring Sector

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday killed two Indian soldiers in retaliatory fire after two civilians embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian from across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army targeted the civil population in Hot Spring Sector along LoC with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.

The civilians have been identified as Lal Muhammad (75) S/O Muhammad Din and Hassan Din (61) S/O Lal Din. Both of them were residents of Nagrai village.

The incident comes a day after at least four soldiers were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), as Pakistan marked Aug 15 – the independence day of India – as a black day across the country.

The army has termed these firing incidents as a part of “efforts to divert attention from [the] precarious situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

The development comes at a time when tensions between the two neighboring countries have touched an all-time high since the Pulwama incident in February this year.