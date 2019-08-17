UNSC session on Kashmir diplomatic achievement: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the issue of Kashmir had become very serious.

Talking to media, the Governor said that session of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir after 50 years was landmark diplomatic achievement of the country, according to a statement.

Responding to a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India from taking any action which could hurt our Kashmiri brethren. He said that curfew should be removed in Kashmir immediately. Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue on each international forum till its resolution. The government of Pakistan and the nation were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and they would not be left alone, he expressed. Imran Ismail said that all political parties of the country were on same page on the issue of Kashmir.

To another question, he said that he would try to resolve all the federal related issues in the province particularly in Karachi.

Earlier, the Governor also condoled with Member Sindh Assembly Malik Asad Sikander over the demise of his mother. He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.