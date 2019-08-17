PPP MNA Naveed Amir injured in Faisalabad road mishap

FAISALABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva was injured in a road accident here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, vehicle of the PPP leader collided with a reckless driven Mazda at Samundri Interchange in Faisalabad.

MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva sustained injuries on face and chest in the accident while his driver and other party workers also received minor wounds.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene after the incident and shifted the PPP leader and others injured to Allied Hospital for medical assistance.