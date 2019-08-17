‘No first use policy’: FO terms Indian minister’s remarks ‘belligerent’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday took exception to Indian defence minister’s statement on the use of nuclear weapons, saying the “substance and timing of the statement was highly unfortunate and reflective of India’s irresponsible and belligerent behaviour”.

In response to a question on the statement made by the Indian defence minister, the spokesperson stated: “It further exposes the pretense of their No First Use policy, to which we have never accorded any credence.”

“No First use pledge is non-verifiable and cannot be taken at face value, especially when the development of offensive capabilities and force postures belie such claims,” he said, adding Pakistan always proposed measures relating to nuclear restraint in South Asia and has eschewed measures that are offensive in nature.

“Pakistan will continue to maintain a credible minimum deterrence posture,” he concluded.