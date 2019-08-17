Mega corruption cases to be taken to logical end: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal here on Saturday reiterated the commitment that the anti-graft watchdog will take the mega corruption and white collar cases to their logical conclusion.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal said that the anti-graft body believed in across-the-board-accountability.

On the occasion, he announced that NAB had established forensic science lab which had facilities of digital forensics and fingerprint analysis.

The NAB chairman directed all the director generals that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations may be completed as per prescribed time period.

Earlier on March 28, Justice (r) Iqbal had vowed to continue across the board actions to root out corruption from the country.

Chairing a meeting at the NAB Peshawar office to review progress made on the mega graft cases, the chairman NAB had said, “Mega corruption cases will be brought to their logical end.”

Iqbal had said the bureau was striving hard for corruption free Pakistan and to achieve this goal indiscriminate actions were underway countrywide.