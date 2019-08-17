Kashmir issue will not lose steam: Rasheed

Railways’ Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said in a statement that nobody should think that the Kashmir issue will lose its steam.

He said that Islamabad had gained the support of several important countries who were willing to endorse the Kashmir cause.

The minister urged the United Nations (UN) to take concrete steps for preventing bloodshed in South Asia.

While taking a jibe at the Indian premier, Rasheed said that Narendra Modi had used his influence to stop Muslims from being elected to the Indian parliament

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and said that Pakistan will endorse the Kashmir cause at “every platform”.

The people of Indian occupied Kashmir continue to live under curfew and media blockade after the central government announced the revocation of the state’s special status through a presidential order on August 5.

Kashmir Media Service reported that numerous protesters defying the curfew took to the streets in Srinagar yesterday after Friday prayers. Pro-freedom slogans were raised and placards reading “Thank you Pakistan” were displayed.