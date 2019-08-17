Kashmir directly linked to Pakistan’s security

–ISPR DG, FM Qureshi say India can resort to false flag operation near LoC to divert world’s attention from illegal actions in occupied Kashmir

–Army spokesman says Pakistan cannot carry out any action in Kashmir, rejects notion that Pakistan sends fighters to occupied region

–FM says Pakistan to establish Kashmir Cell at Foreign Office for ‘effective lobbying’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said the Kashmir issue was directly linked to Pakistan’s security, as it called upon the world to take notice of jingoistic remarks made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concerning the use of nuclear weapons if the need arose.

Addressing a press conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan Army was ready to defend the country from any misadventure from India.

“Pakistan is a responsible state but India has always threatened us. Responsible states do not make statements like Rajnath’s,” he said, adding that more troops were being sent to the Line of Control (LoC) as deterrence. He was referring to the deployment of troops from Pakistan’s western border with Afghanistan to the eastern front.

He made it clear that Pakistan would not take any action that may result in international opinion turning against Islamabad.

“With the number of Indian troops present in the Kashmir region at the moment, even if a single person enters there [without them knowing] it would be a huge failure on India’s part,” he said, seemingly in preemption of a future accusation that Pakistan is helping pro-freedom fighters infiltrate the disputed territory.

“Pakistan cannot carry out any action [in Kashmir] and rejects the notion that fighters are being sent to Kashmir from here,” he clarified.

“India is resorting to such propaganda to carry out a false flag operation. Pakistan’s armed forces would be ready to give a telling response to any act of misadventure by India in the wake of the UN meeting.”

KASHMIR CELL TO BE FORMED:

Addressing the media, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan would establish a Kashmir cell in the Foreign Office to effectively lobby for Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, calling the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) moot after five decades on the issue a “major diplomatic victory”.

“The OIC and UNSC have both responded positively to Pakistan’s call for the Kashmir issue to be taken up. The OIC has called for an immediate end to the curfew in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

The FM said the special Kashmir committee decided to establish a Kashmir Cell in the Foreign Office in order to give impetus to the ongoing efforts and pursue a focused approach on Kashmir. He said the foreign secretary has been directed to prepare a structure for the Kashmir Cell and present before him for approval.

Qureshi said it has also been decided to establish Kashmir cells in Pakistan’s embassies in the key capitals. He said a focal person in each of these embassies will ensure coordinated efforts.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is keeping a close eye on the evolving situation in the occupied Kashmir and the process of consultations will continue.

Qureshi also warned the international community that India can carry out any false flag operation near the Line of Control to divert world attention from its illegal actions and human rights violations in Kashmir.

He said we have doubts on the Indian intent and actions. He, however, said the “nation and Pakistan Army were ready to respond to any Indian belligerence”.

The foreign minister said the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir is a “major diplomatic victory of Pakistan and defeat of India”. He said this is a continuing process and the country will fight the Kashmir cause on all fronts.

Speaking about the rise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India and subsequent rise in violent incidents, the foreign minister said this was not the country of Jawaharlal Nehru, but of Narendra Modi: there is a clear difference between the two.

Referring to the situation of occupied Kashmir, he said the people offered Friday prayers at open places despite the imposition of curfew by the occupying forces. He said Kashmiri people resorted to protests after the prayers, adding this was a reflection as to where the situation will turn once the curfew is lifted in the occupied territory.

Qureshi said the opposition parties have been given representation in the special committee on Kashmir.

He said the “opposition parties participated in the meeting today and gave the message of unity on Kashmir”.

Responding to a question about the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir issue, the foreign minister said the meeting could not be held if all the members did not have consensus. He said India made efforts to prevent the meeting, but its viewpoint was rejected.

The foreign minister said voices were being raised even within India against its act of abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir and about 200 prominent people have filed a petition demanding that the act should be undone.

Qureshi said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and human rights organisations have demanded the lifting of curfew from the occupied Kashmir.

He said this was a human rights issue and the world powers should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

To another question, the foreign minister said all options were discussed during the meeting.

He said an action plan will be prepared, which will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.