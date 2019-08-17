Govt to uplift the downtrodden: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that his government’s vision focused on the uplift of the weaker and downtrodden segments of society.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme for the disabled, the prime minister said that human society was rooted in compassion and consideration its weaker segments.

He further said that the government was introducing a centralized, data-based programme in collaboration with other institutions, which would offer financial support to the poor.

He cited the launch of Sahulat Card and the Ehsas programme as evidence of his government’s policy of improving the economic conditions of the deprived.